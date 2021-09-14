green energy

-
The Next Idea So many innovative ideas begin with inventors observing simple events. Take Newton’s falling apple, for example, or Archimedes’ overflowing…
People may talk about wanting to be environmentally friendly but, when it comes to buying new cars, the data show they aren't spending their green on…
As recently as a couple of months ago, construction of a wind farm in Lake Erie, off the Ohio shoreline near Cleveland, looked promising. But now some are…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - More wind and solar energy users in Michigan are getting billing credit for excess power they generate.State regulators issued a…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Four years after raising customers' bills to meet mandates to sell cleaner power, Michigan's biggest utilities are eliminating the…
The city of Lansing is turning to a new source for its electric power."Thank you all for joining us on this breezy, lovely day in downtown Lansing…perfect…