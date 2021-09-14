-
Democratic lawmakers have announced a plan to fund repairs to Michigan’s aging infrastructure. They’re calling a “bold” climate resilience plan and water…
-
Water ran from a fire hydrant, down the street and into a recently redesigned street median in Detroit last week.It was both unassuming and a…
-
Climate change in the Great Lakes region means more intense storms. Already some towns are finding they’re flooding where they never have before. One city…
-
How can cities reduce flooding caused by increasingly intense rain storms?More often, it's flooding in areas not known for a lot of flooding in the past.…
-
The 123-year old Whitney Mansion wastes a lot of electricity. But now the Detroit icon is going green. Let's just hope the ghost living there is okay with…
-
An Upper Peninsula nonprofit group has received a federal grant for a "green infrastructure" project intended to protect Lake Superior waters near…
-
Green infrastructure is the focus of a conference at Detroit’s Cobo Center this week.The people behind it say it’s time to start thinking differently…
-
Major stretches of highway throughout Metro Detroit were flooded out Tuesday morning, after heavy rainfall Monday night.That’s likely a “new normal”…
-
The Next IdeaThere are lingering fears that nothing will be the same in Flint. But maybe things shouldn’t be the same. What if there is a better way for…
-
The Next IdeaMark “Puck” Mykleby is a retired Marine colonel who worked from 2009 to 2011 as an assistant to former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,…