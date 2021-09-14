-
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has an agreement with DTE Energy to purchase carbon offset credits from a state forest.The state says…
Researchers at the University of Michigan are looking at how willing the public is to accept using carbon dioxide emissions in products. There are cases…
Seventeen automakers signed a letter to the Trump administration and California Gov. Gavin Newsom saying they want one set of policies to reduce greenhouse gases and make cars more fuel efficient.
Soon, you’ll start seeing your energy bills start to rise each month because of the cold weather. That’s never fun. But, you might be paying a lot more…
A lot of cities have pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the wake of President Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate…
When you think about greenhouse gasses that are driving our warming climate, maybe you think about power plants or your car. But lakes can release…
What do tiny pieces of decomposing leaves have to do with climate change? It turns out they’re nitrous oxide hot spots.Nitrous oxide is a greenhouse gas…
Most people know DTE Energy as a gas and electric utility that operates in southeast Michigan. But the company also has a subsidiary with projects…
Industries in the U.S. have made some progress cutting greenhouse gas emissions over the past couple of decades. But emissions are up from the…
If you want to help reduce greenhouse gases - without a major change in life style, the best single action is to drive a more fuel efficient car.According…