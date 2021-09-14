-
Grand Rapids will be looking at candidates from across the country to find a new city manager.Greg Sundstrom announced last week that he will retire from…
-
Grand Rapids City Manager Greg Sundstrom announced his retirement today.Sundstrom has worked for the city since 1981 and has been city manager since…
-
Grand Rapids’ city manager wants police officers to start wearing body cameras by March.City Manager Greg Sundstrom and Police Chief David Rahinsky do not…
-
Nearly six months after Grand Rapids voters passed a charter amendment to decriminalize marijuana, the city is implementing the change this week. You can…
-
Today elected officials in Grand Rapids adopted a budget for 2012. The plan closes a $6 million budget gap in the city’s general fund.The plan includes…