A thousand Michigan National Guardsmen are headed south to assist with hurricane recovery in Florida.Irma weakened to a tropical storm as it moves over…
The last Flint fire station distributing water to city residents will stop doing it by the end of this week.Michigan National Guardsmen have been handing…
Michigan lawmakers are considering a bill to require that every National Guard facility have at least one armed solider on duty. The bill is in response…
The Michigan National Guard is more than doubling its footprint in Flint.Major General Greg Vadnais says the number of guardsmen handing out bottled water…
More Michigan National Guardsmen are on their way to help relief efforts in Flint. But not as many as you might expect.Lead contamination has made Flint’s…
The U.S. military has been very active in Michigan and around the country this summer. The Pentagon insists it’s just routine training. But others see…