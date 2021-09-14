-
Flint school officials are putting their search for a new superintendent on the fast track.The Flint Board of Education has done little publicly since…
-
The Flint school board has picked a former emergency manager to be the district’s interim superintendent.Gregory Weatherspoon says he’s learned things…
-
Mosaica Education, the charter company running Muskegon Heights schools, only has a few days left in its contract. But the district still has lots to do…
-
Muskegon Heights schools’ emergency manager thinks a new setup to run the district next year will be more economical than hiring another charter…
-
State Superintendent Mike Flanagan says the consequences of turning entire school districts over to for-profit charter school companies deserves more…
-
Despite a previous state takeover, a slew of surprise costs and a dramatic drop in student enrollment have led to a new budget deficit for the public…
-
The Muskegon Heights charter school district owes the company that’s operating its schools a little more than $2 million. That’s according to Mosaica…
-
State officials and the Muskegon Heights School Board are trying to figure out how they’ll be able to pay staff for the rest of this school year, although…
-
The former emergency manager of two Michigan school districts is moving onto help Pontiac schools.Donald Weatherspoon was the emergency manager of the…