Former Saline Mayor Gretchen Driskell announced her candidacy Wednesday for the United States House of Representatives, seeking to represent Michigan’s…
As we move towards the midterm elections on November 6, Stateside has been having conversations with statewide candidates. Today, we speak to two of the…
The Ingham County Sheriff's Office announced this week it will no longer detain people at the request of immigration, without a judge's order. It says…
Despite losing by 15 points in one of the most expensive congressional battles in the state last year, former Saline mayor and state representative…
In the lame duck session of the Michigan Legislature, a package of bills is being debated.It would require already-registered Michigan voters to present a…
Election Day is less than a week away, and one of the most competitive races in the nation is right here in Michigan.For our segment This Week in Michigan…
The race for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District is one of the most competitive in the country. The two major-party candidates have both raised more…
So you’re flipping around TV one night, and this campaign ad comes up:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0t2N1r9J0ZYSounds typical, right? Until you see the…
Gretchen Driskell got into politics by accident twenty-some years ago, when she was home with a toddler and a neighbor knocked on her door.He was running…
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s sagging poll numbers in Michigan may be behind a surprising rise in TV ad buys in one state congressional…