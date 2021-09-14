-
Whitmer told the Detroit Regional Chamber’s annual Mackinac Island Conference that federal COVID money could be used to help workers upgrade their skills and create new infrastructure
Six years and three months.That is how long Ty Garbin has been sentenced to serve in federal prison for his role in the alleged plot to kidnap Governor…
“There are no plans to do any broad mandates” regarding COVID-19 mitigation in Michigan schools. That’s the message Governor Gretchen Whitmer is now…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants to use more than $2 billion in federal aid to boost Michigan’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.Her proposal,…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined President Joe Biden Wednesday for an online event to promote the infrastructure bill that’s before Congress. The selling…
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is among a growing number of Democrats calling on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign.The New York Attorney…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has toured much of the state this week to build support for using American Rescue Plan funds for affordable housing.Whitmer’s…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 27 in Ypsilanti on Monday. The bill appropriates $384.7 million dollars in supplemental money. Most of the…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is trying to reassure tens of thousands of Michiganders who’ve been warned they might have to pay back federal jobless…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House overwhelmingly approved a $65 billion state spending plan and the release of billions in federal COVID-19 relief…