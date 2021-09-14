-
Today on Stateside, we revisit how one year of pandemic life has changed our relationships — from close connections, to pod problems, to loved ones lost.…
-
In the introduction to his latest collection of writing, titled "Bone Rosary," poet Thomas Lynch writes:“Never in my life did the sky seem to be falling…
-
Today on Stateside, COVID-19 cases continue to rise and hospitals throughout Michigan are nearing capacity. A reporter who’s been following the story…
-
Today on Stateside, we introduce you to a doctor with a very personal story about COVID-19. Plus, funeral director Thomas Lynch talks about what grieving…
-
Today on Stateside, we talk to Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell about the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in Southeast Michigan, and how the outbreak…
-
This week, we've spent some time talking about how to cope with grief, uncertainty, and isolation in these strange times. Candice Fortman, Chief of…
-
Creating Connection Michigan is a series of intimate, first-person stories about the power of art to change lives. This week, we hear from a Kalamazoo…
-
Tomorrow, March 27, beginning at 7 p.m., the Detroit Institute of Arts will host a 14-hour, overnight event called "The Science of Grief." The idea came…
-
The Next IdeaWe live in a world of stereotypes, as disappointing as that can be sometimes.Here’s one of them: black women never take any guff from anyone…
-
It’s holiday music for people who maybe aren’t really feeling the holiday spirit. May Erlewine is getting ready to drop her new EP The Little Things with…