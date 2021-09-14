-
Grocery stores in Michigan are working to keep shelves stocked during the coronavirus/COVID-19 event. Cleaning supplies as well as routine items such as…
-
To many of us, a trip to the grocery store is simply a matter of finding the time in our schedule to jump in the car and drive a few miles.But that…
-
Online shopping for groceries and consumer packaged goods is lagging way behind other forms of online shopping.Amitabh Sinha is a professor of technology…
-
Michigan-based retail giant Meijer says it will now ship any of the items from its stores to any place in the world. Before now, customers could only get…