-
Today on Stateside, a look at the messaging behind Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s latest public health guidelines. Also, an athlete and coach discuss winning…
-
Today on Stateside, we dive into a Republican effort to tighten up election laws in Michigan. Plus, the Michigan classrooms where teachers come, teachers…
-
Governor Whitmer announced this week Michigangers age 50 and up are eligible for the vaccine. But there are still many younger essential workers who still…
-
Today on Stateside, how the pandemic is delaying parole for people who are incarcerated in Michigan, even as prisons continue to have outbreaks of the…
-
Monday, the city of Detroit will issue a public health order mandating grocery store workers be tested for coronavirus by May 11.Now that the city has…
-
Today on Stateside, State House Speaker Lee Chatfield talks about the Republican plan to slowly reopen some sectors of the state economy. Plus, the wierd…
-
A union representing grocery store employees in Michigan says “careless customers” are probably the biggest threat to their workers during the COVID-19…
-
Today on Stateside, people in Detroit are getting hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and hospitals are worried about a surge in patients overwhelming the…
-
Even during the middle of a pandemic, people need food to eat. That’s why grocery stores are one of the businesses still allowed to operate under the…
-
Supermarkets are still short on some items, but shoppers say it’s better than last Friday.Meegan Holland is a spokesperson for the Michigan Retailers…