New legislation in the Michigan Senate would increase the timeframe during which legal action could be taken against polluters in Michigan.Under current…
Company officials from Michigan Seamless Tube have requested that the city of South Lyon ban water wells on land adjacent to its plant. That's because a…
A West Michigan shoe manufacturer thinks they aren't the only ones to blame for PFAS polluted groundwater. Wolverine Worldwide has been at the middle of…
The condition of Michigan's groundwater is getting worse, according to a report released this week by the non-profit group FLOW, or For Love of Water. The…
More than 100 Brighton homes will be tested for the cancer-causing chemical trichloroethylene (TCE), according to state officials. The toxic chemical was…
In Michigan, we have laws in place that give the state the power to essentially rope off polluted areas instead of cleaning them up. Instead, those laws…
At more than 1,600 sites across the state of Michigan, you can’t drink the groundwater. Well, you could, but it wouldn’t be safe or legal. These sites are…
Environmental groups are crying foul over a new bill (H.B. 5638) they say would make it easier for agribusiness to get approval for large scale…
Money might be on the way to help fight perfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in Michigan. PFAS is a family of chemicals that’s been discovered in…
Michigan environmental regulators have told a bottled water company to re-evaluate how its proposal to withdraw 210 million gallons of groundwater…