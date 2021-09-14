-
City commissioners in Grand Rapids were once again flooded with calls last night from people upset with the city’s police department.This time, callers to…
Organizers in Grand Rapids are planning an online community conversation around defunding police, even as the city’s leaders seem to be moving on from the…
“Can we just get back to normal?”Grand Rapids mayor Rosalynn Bliss posed the question Tuesday afternoon during a very abnormal state of the city address.…
People protested in Grand Rapids Friday, two days after Kentucky officials announced no murder charges for police officers who shot and killed Breonna…
City leaders in Grand Rapids say they’re not yet ready to talk about ways to defund the police department.Instead, the focus is on a new strategic plan…
The Grand Rapids Police Department has released a draft of a new strategic plan after many in the community called for defunding the department.The plan…
Grand Rapids police officer unions are pushing back on calls to defund the department.Three city commissioners in Grand Rapids have already said they…
At least three commissioners in Grand Rapids signaled support for cutting the police department budget during a meeting on Tuesday morning. But because of…
The city of Grand Rapids is facing calls to re-open the 2021 budget to cut funding for police.The city finalized its budget less than a month ago. That…
Update: Brian Jennings was arrested by Grand Rapids police Thursday afternoon. The Kent County Prosecutor's office initially told Michigan Radio Jennings…