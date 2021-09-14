-
The rise in COVID-19 cases has forced Grand Rapids Public Schools to change plans for in person instruction.GRPS has offered a hybrid option, with two…
Schools in Kent County reported more new COVID-19 outbreaks this week than those in any other county, according to the Michigan Department of Health and…
Grand Rapids Public Schools says it plans to have online-only instruction for the first nine weeks of the school year.Superintendent Leadrianne Roby says…
Grand Rapids Public Schools has chosen its new superintendent.The school board voted Monday night to select Leadriane Roby, who is currently the Assistant…
Grand Rapids Public Schools board of education is narrowing the search for its next superintendent.The board voted Monday evening to interview five…
A Grand Rapids Public Schools teacher is on paid leave after he allegedly used racial slurs when talking to students.The district is investigating Britton…
Samiya Buxton, a fourteen-year old freshman at Innovation Central High School in Grand Rapids, admits she doesn't always like going to school. But in 7th…
Grand Rapids wants to get more young people of color to consider working in the hospitality and tourism industry. So the city’s public school system is…
Grand Rapids Public Schools is investigating a teacher who allegedly assaulted an eight-year-old student.This is the second time Robert Spaeth has been…
Teresa Weatherall Neal announced Monday that she’s retiring as Superintendent of Grand Rapids Public Schools.Weatherall Neal says she came to the decision…