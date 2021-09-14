-
Stateside: Muslim surveillance post 9-11; telling Arab American stories; domestic violence gun deathToday on Stateside, we look at a young woman’s death that casts light on a patchwork system of laws covering guns and restraining orders. We also discuss…
-
Michigan’s retirement system has sold off the last of its holdings related to the gun industry.The State of Michigan Retirement systems (SMRS) recently…
-
This Las Vegas massacre has revived the outcry against the presence of certain guns in this country. These calls for tightening gun laws, or banning the…
-
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - No charges will be filed in the fatal shooting of a Benton Harbor man by a police officer.Berrien County prosecutor Michael Sepic…
-
I wasn’t at my university job in Detroit Tuesday, which may have been lucky for me. I normally travel the Lodge Freeway.About the time I usually come…