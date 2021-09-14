-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s newest budget request includes $5 million to pay for enforcing a gun ban at the state Capitol.That’s after the Michigan State…
-
Thousands of students in Michigan walked out of their classrooms last week to protest gun violence. They don’t want guns in schools, and they especially…
-
Some time ago, a candidate running for a nomination for a statewide office called and asked for my advice. Not political advice, not policy advice, but…
-
I’m not big on ideology. I’ve known communists and Ayn Randers, and both live in closed systems that are substitutes for really having to think.The…
-
Whatever else you can say about us, this much is clear. No other so-called advanced, or civilized, or industrial nation has anything like the deaths from…
-
Colleges are allowed to ban guns on their campuses. That was the decision of the Michigan Court of Appeals Wednesday. Of the three judges on the panel,…