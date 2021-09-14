-
Gun rights were at the center of a passionate state Senate debate on Wednesday. The symbolic gesture on the part of the Senate Republican majority was…
Stateside: UM provost faces sexual misconduct allegations; black portraiture; gun-rights sanctuariesToday on Stateside, the trial of Kathie Klages has begun. The longtime coach for the Michigan State University women’s gymnastics team is accused of lying…
Today on Stateside, do federal protections against sex discrimination extend to transgender people? A federal appeals court ruled that yes, they do. We'll…
Siwatu-Salama Ra is a young Detroit activist who was sentenced to two years in prison for brandishing a licensed and unloaded firearm in what she claims…
The Michigan Supreme Court will hear oral arguments tomorrow in what seems certain to be the highest-profile case it will hear this year.The question is…
Michigan’s retirement system has sold off the last of its holdings related to the gun industry.The State of Michigan Retirement systems (SMRS) recently…
A group of gun control advocates was at the state Capitol to lobby against a proposal to allow people to carry concealed weapons without a permit. About…
Two men who walked into a Michigan police station carrying guns and wearing body armor are facing felony charges.James Baker and Brandon Vreeland wanted…
Few things are as polarizing in American society as the debate between gun control advocates and gun rights activists.These arguments often play out in…
Five Democratic Michigan representatives are participating in a sit-in aimed at closing what they call the 'terror loophole.' They propose closing the…