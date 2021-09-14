-
Hundreds of volunteers gathered at the state Capitol on Tuesday morning. Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action advocated for two bills; one would…
Gun violence in the United States is a public health problem – and it needs to be treated that way. That’s according to Dr. Rebecca Cunningham, the…
Democrats in Michigan's Congressional delegation are pushing for a pair of gun safety laws. One bill, dubbed "No Fly, No Buy," would prevent people on the…
Washtenaw County officials are calling on the United States to reduce gun violence as part of the county's gun safety week. The safety week isn't meant to…
Gun owners would face harsh penalties for storing guns where minors can access them. That’s under a new bill in the state House.Twenty House Democrats…
Michigan started tracking how many hunters die each year 1970. Since then, there has never been a year when no one died while hunting.But 2014 was a…
A controversial gun bill – similar to one recently vetoed by Governor Snyder – has been reintroduced in Lansing.Michigan Public Radio Network’s Jake Neher…
Ring in the New Year with a bell, not a bang.That’s the message of a campaign to discourage Detroit’s unofficial tradition of celebratory New Year’s…
Supporters and opponents of expanding background checks for gun buyers in Michigan were at the state capitol today.House Bill 4774 has sat in the state…
A former Sandy Hook superintendent and a Newtown police lieutenant will share their experiences at the Schools, Educators, Police, Liaison Association…