-
It looks like people are buying a lot more guns (and ammo, when they can find it).More than 120,000 firearms background checks were processed in Michigan…
-
Democrats in the Michigan House of Representatives are introducing legislation to ban guns in and around the state Capitol.House Bill 4023 would add the…
-
A group of Democratic state representatives said Thursday that a ban on firearms in Michigan's state Capitol building is long overdue.They want the…
-
SOS Benson wants to ban open carry at polling places. This sheriff says that doesn’t need to happen.Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel have appealed a judge’s October 27 decision to block a ban on firearms at…
-
This story has been updated to include a statement from Facebook. Facebook has shut down a Michigan Second Amendment rights group page that had more than…
-
Today on Stateside, as more information emerges about an alleged plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer, there's a renewed debate about banning guns in…
-
Two Democratic state senators have introduced a pair of bills this week (SB 1158 and SB 1159) that would prohibit open and concealed carry of firearms…
-
Today on Stateside, one couple’s experience of recovery from COVID-19. We hear how they had to relearn everything, from walking to communication. Also,…
-
Talk of new gun regulations have led to a wave of gun rights advocates showing up at local government meetings in Michigan.The gun rights advocates have…
-
Stateside: Iraqi deportations continue; life as a NICU nurse; building schools to stop mass shootersToday on Stateside, it's been three weeks since a Michigan man died after being deported to Iraq. How are things for hundreds of other Chaldeans facing…