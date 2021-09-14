© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hand Grenade

  • ts2.jpg
    Hand grenades found at Salvation Army
    If you dropped off three hand grenades at the Shelby Township Salvation Army last week, the police would like a word.On Monday, a store employee stumbled…