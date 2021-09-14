-
In our political system, sometimes the primary election is the election.That’s the case in Metro Detroit’s 14th Congressional district, where the winner…
-
Unless something very unusual happens, the winner of Tuesday night’s 14th district Democratic primary will easily win the November election.And it appears…
-
One of the more interesting primary races coming up this week is in Metro Detroit’s 14th Congressional district.The race in that newly-redrawn district…
-
Detroit Congressman Hansen Clarke has introduced a bill that supporters say would make it easier for ex-felons to get jobs.The bill would prohibit…
-
Congressional primary races are normally pretty boring, whenever an incumbent is on the ballot. Mostly they win almost automatically. The only exceptions…
-
Detroit Congressman Hansen Clarke says his political opponents are trying to smear him by raising questions about his racial heritage.And on Tuesday, he…
-
An influential, Detroit-based Political Action Committee has made its endorsements for the August primary elections.The Fannie Lou Hamer PAC is led by the…
-
Several weeks ago, I was contacted by someone attempting to smear Congressman Hansen Clarke, who faces a tough primary race next month to try and keep his…
-
Although Michigan’s foreclosure activity declined in the first quarter of 2012, Michigan still has the 7th highest foreclosure rate in the…
-
A small crowd camped out inside the building that houses state offices in Detroit Friday.The group was there to protest Michigan’s emergency manager law,…