Flint officials are concerned the city may not be able to pay for recommended fixes to the city’s water system.Today, the Flint Water Interagency…
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Governor Rick Snyder is defending how his office responded to an email flagging a potential link between a surge in…
One man will lead the state’s efforts to deal with Flint’s water crisis.Harvey Hollins is the director of the Office of Urban Initiatives. Gov. Snyder has…
Governor Snyder says strong cities are the key to Michigan’s future.The Governor outlined his new Office of Urban and Metropolitan Initiatives in Detroit…