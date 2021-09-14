-
A white man now faces a federal hate crime for allegedly assaulting a Black teenager in a Monroe County state park this summer, the U.S. Department of…
Today on Stateside, amidst a rise in hate crimes against both Jews and Muslims in the world, leaders of both faith communities in Southeast Michigan are…
Hate crimes and hate groups have both been on the rise in the United States in recent years, including here in Michigan. According to Federal Bureau of…
A Rochester Hills man has been charged with two felony counts after he shot at a 14-year-old black teen with a shotgun Thursday morning.Police say Brennan…
I am both a human being and a journalist, and so I’m not surprised by most human frailties. I understand jealousy and greed and theft. I understand…
An Arab-American Muslim lawyer from Dearborn says police should do more to investigate a threat against him.Earlier this year, Majed Moughni sued Little…
Michigan saw a 29% increase in reported hate crimes in 2016, according to data from the FBI. As reported from Michigan law enforcement agencies to the…
A teen was recently attacked in Muskegon County. Officials say it’s because he’s gay. Now prosecutors and lawmakers are calling on the legislature to…
It started with a taping of a 90s daytime talk show. In March of 1995, The Jenny Jones Show did an episode about “secret same-sex crushes.” Scott Amedure,…
An effort to investigate and prosecute crimes against LGBTQ people in Wayne County is expanding.The Fair Michigan Justice Project was founded a little…