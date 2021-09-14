-
Some Detroit residents and environmental justice groups have filed a civil rights complaint against the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes,…
-
The U.S. EPA has begun drilling into the soil surrounding a shuttered factory in Oakland County in an effort to figure out just how much toxic chemicals…
-
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she’s considering more criminal charges against the owner of a hazardous waste facility that gushed toxic green ooze onto I-696…
-
Some Detroit lawmakers and residents are keeping up the fight against the proposed expansion of a hazardous waste facility.A state permit to allow U.S.…
-
State environmental regulators are nearing a long-awaited decision on a permit to expand a hazardous waste facility in Detroit.U.S. Ecology first applied…
-
US Ecology, an Idaho-based company, is close to receiving approval for a large expansion of its hazardous waste facility on Detroit’s east side, near…
-
Today is the last day for the public to weigh in on plans to expand a toxic waste facility in an east Detroit neighborhood.US Ecology wants permission to…
-
Plans to expand a hazardous waste facility have sparked worries from residents in a Detroit neighborhood.The US Ecology facility site has been processing…
-
Wastewater from fracked wells that produce gas and oil in Pennsylvania and West Virginia is coming to Ohio. Julie Grant, a reporter who has been…
-
Michigan officials might allow up to 36 tons of low-level radioactive waste from Pennsylvania into a landfill in Belleville after other states have…