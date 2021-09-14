-
One of the best ways to help close the education gap for low-income kids is Head Start.Up to 36,000 children around Michigan, and their families, rely on…
This week, the city of Flint will mark the third anniversary of its ill-fated drinking water switch. The switch to the Flint River was the first in a…
The Next Idea Get kids started at an early age with the arts and the payoff could be better math, science and literacy skills, in addition to better…
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced a $3.6 million immediate expansion for Head Start and Early Head Start services in…
The federal early education program Head Start could help children fight obesity, according to a new study published today in the online journal…
A group of organizations in Detroit announced that today they got official word they'll be sharing around $50 million in federal funds over the course of…
This Week in Review, Jack Lessenberry and Rina Miller discuss three failures of the week: roads funding, Head Start in Detroit and goats in the Motor City.
When you are a school district where more than 80% of your students live in poverty, every penny that helps those students is critical.And that's why…
I woke up this morning feeling sorry for someone I admire, the distinguished and dignified educator Glenda Price, a woman who didn’t even live in Michigan…