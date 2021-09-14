-
Black Americans reported a significant spike in symptoms of anxiety and depression following the release of the video that showed a Minneapolis police…
-
The past few months have focused national attention on systemic racism in American policing. But criminal justice is far from the only sector of American…
-
Medicare for All took second place to the dust-ups Wednesday at the Democratic debate, but it's still a prominent issue for a lot of voters. Senators…
-
Oakland County will try a new approach to providing health services to its un- and underinsured residents.The plan, called Oakland Health 360, calls for…
-
About 240,000 people in Michigan face new work requirements to stay eligible for Medicaid health benefits.The work requirement took effect at the start of…
-
Congressman Bill Huizenga wants a multi-share health coverage pilot program for low-income uninsured workers.Huizenga (R-MI 2) introduced a bill last week…
-
The next round of Affordable Care Act health insurance sign-ups starts Friday, amid declining health care premiums and declining enrollment.More than…
-
Before insurance companies, and co-pays, and filing claims, the relationship between doctors and patients was simple. Those who needed medical care would…
-
A diagnosis of a life-threatening illness is an enormous shock wave to any family.But there are extra challenges involved when that diagnosis happens for…
-
Today on Stateside, why the disparity in road funding between rural and urban roads will persist, even under Governor Whitmer’s proposed increase in tax…