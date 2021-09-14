-
The insurance companies offering health plans on Michigan's public exchange have a collective eye fixed on January 1, 2017.That's when they hope they'll…
-
A new study released by the Economic Alliance for Michigan (EAM) says rising health care costs threaten economic growth and the stability of working…
-
Hospital expenses grew by 108% in Grand Rapids between 2002 and 2013, according to a study released today by Grand Valley State University. It compared…
-
As Detroit continues the process of bankruptcy, there's lots of talk about turning over a new leaf in the city, a rejuvenation. But headlines have…
-
What's your reaction when the conversation turns to America's soaring health care costs – when you hear that by 2020, just six years from now, our health…
-
Cost comparison – it can be an effective way of saving money. Whether it's comparing the price of a cup of coffee – Starbucks versus Tim Horton's, for…
-
Hundreds of Michigan cities are not saving enough to cover their future retiree health care costs.A new report says more than 300 Michigan municipalities…
-
An Ottawa County Circuit Court judge is ordering Blue Cross Blue Shield to pay the City of Holland $1.6 million. Holland is one of dozens of communities…
-
An alliance of medical and educational associations is working to get more children signed up for free or low-cost health insurance programs.In 2009, more…
-
Kalamazoo has a new balanced budget in place…with no layoffs, tax increases or cuts to city services. City commissioners unanimously approved the 2011…