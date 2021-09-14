health care exchange

-
DETROIT - Federal health officials say about 300,000 Michigan residents have signed up for health care through the federal exchange, most with financial…
-
A federal court ruling today could affect tens of thousands of Michiganders who got health insurance through Obamacare.More than 237,000 of the 272,000…
-
That's one of the lessons drawn from a report put out by the law firm Mehri & Skalet.The author of the report, Jay Angoff, once led the U.S. Health and…
-
It’s been more than a month since the Affordable Care Act’s insurance marketplace has open, and to say the rollout has been problematic would be an…
-
This week in Michigan politics, political analyst Jack Lessenberry and Morning Edition host Christina Shockley discuss the government shutdown, glitches…
-
How the government shutdown will affect MichiganSeveral food and other assistance programs for the poor will be affected sooner than most.Social Security,…
-
Michigan's new healthcare exchange goes live next Tuesday (October 1), and the White House put out a sneek peak of sorts.It’s a snapshot of prices…
-
The Detroit Tigers won their division championship last night, and there’s good news for Democrats in that. This year, they can root for the team to win…
-
There was a lot of criticism of President Obama for devoting so much time to his health care plan during his first year and a half in office. Some felt he…
-
For as long as I can remember, the Republican Party has stood for local control. They don’t like Washington telling the states what to do. When Democrats…