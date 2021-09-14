-
Michigan is out of time to create its own health care exchange, according to Gov. Rick Snyder's office. The federal health care law requires that states…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan is making little progress toward creating a statewide health exchange required by federal law, held up by House Republicans…
-
A fight could be brewing at the state Capitol over funding an exchange that would allow people and businesses to comparison-shop for health insurance. The…
-
Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Michigan is expanding its involvement in Medicaid coverage. Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Michigan joined a Pennsylvania Blue Cross…