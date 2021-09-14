health disparities

-
Black residents faced disparities in hospitalizations during the third coronavirus wave, according to data from the University of Michigan. The MI Safe…
-
Oakland County will try a new approach to providing health services to its un- and underinsured residents.The plan, called Oakland Health 360, calls for…
-
Too many babies are dying in Michigan. That’s not speculation – that’s based on some disturbing statistics. And even now, in 2013, those statistics say…
-
Men who live on one side of Rawsonville Rd. have a life expectancy that's six years longer than men on the other side.In fact, the life expectancy for…
-
In Grand Rapids, African American infants are just slightly more likely to survive to their first birthday than infants born in the Gaza Strip. Six years…
-
Detroit residents over 50 are hospitalized more often and die earlier than people in other parts of the state.That’s according to a new report, “Dying…