health insurance exchange

-
Tuesday, Michiganders will start signing up for health insurance coverage under the next round of Obamacare.Many will find fewer choices and more…
-
Word came from the federal government this week: premiums for popular health plans sold on healthcare.gov are going up an average of 25% next year.And,…
-
Time is running out for Michiganders who still need to sign up for health insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act. February 15th is the…
-
DETROIT - Federal health officials say about 300,000 Michigan residents have signed up for health care through the federal exchange, most with financial…
-
Marianne Udow-Phillips, Director of the UM Center for Healthcare Research, is not making any more predictions. At least, not about health insurance…
-
The cost of Obamacare health insurance plans will likely rise next year in Michigan. 272,000 Michiganders signed up for health insurance using the…
-
Today is the day.If you don’t sign up for health-care coverage by midnight tonight, you might not be able to get coverage until next year. And if you…
-
The Obama Administration says Michiganders are signing up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act at a faster pace than expected. But time is…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The uninsured and others have time to sign up for private insurance under the federal health care law without facing a tax…
-
It's been a little over two weeks since the Affordable Care Act officially kicked in.How many people have been able to enroll? How many are getting…