-
A new study says nearly 1.7 million people in Michigan were uninsurable before the Affordable Care Act.The Kaiser Family Foundation, a non-profit that…
-
Word came from the federal government this week: premiums for popular health plans sold on healthcare.gov are going up an average of 25% next year.And,…
-
Today is the day.If you don’t sign up for health-care coverage by midnight tonight, you might not be able to get coverage until next year. And if you…
-
There is little question that the Affordable Care Act is a game-changer for Americans who had jobs where no insurance was available from their employer,…
-
Opponents of Obamacare turned out for a meeting in Jackson today. Congressman Tim Walberg is holding a series of town hall meetings this week on the…
-
Teachers in the struggling Pontiac School District are suing the district after being told their healthcare coverage could get axed.The teachers who filed…
-
More than a dozen insurance companies want to be part of a health care exchange that provides coverage to Michiganders under the new federal health care…
-
Republican state senator Rick Jones says many schools may soon demand that teachers pay at least 20-percent of their health insurance premiums. Jones has…