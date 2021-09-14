health research

-
There's no way to sugarcoat a diagnosis of Huntington's Disease. When a patient has it, they know they're dying from it.The nerve disease can't be cured,…
-
As we get into the second week of the partial government shutdown, and with the debt ceiling debate looming ever closer, more voices are being raised in…
-
New research finds men are dirtier than women, but not by much.Health officials say that washing your hands is the best thing you can do to avoid getting…
-
Around this time of year, we all try to do some spring cleaning.Well, it turns out that your brain does some of that too.Jun-Lin Guan, Ph.D, is a…
-
There's a lot of research that shows just how important the first few years of a child's life are to their cognitive development. But for those of us who…
-
Michigan State University will use a $5.8 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to study bacterial diseases in sub-Saharan Africa, the…
-
The University of Michigan has announced that it's planning a new health care policy institute in thecomplex that once belonged to drugmaker Pfizer…