Health Staffing in Michigan

The healthcare crisis in Michigan hasn’t let up, even as life has largely returned to a post-pandemic “normal.” That’s because of severe staffing shortages, with tens of thousands of job vacancies that are slowing down the system and making it harder for patients to get the care they need.

If you’ve been hospitalized or in the ER recently, you’ve seen it first hand: bed shortages mean patients can be warehoused in the ER for hours, even days. Ambulances have to get rerouted. And nurses say they are dangerously understaffed, leading to even more burnout and shortages.

That’s despite the fact that taxpayers have already given Michigan hospitals millions of dollars to increase staffing and job training…even as CEOs and hospital executives are making millions.

We’re looking at what’s causing this staffing crisis, what it means for patients and healthcare workers, and what the solutions are.

