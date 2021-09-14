-
Legislation that would ease monthly reporting rules for Healthy Michigan enrollees is headed to Governor Whitmer’s desk.The state Senate gave final…
-
Healthy Michigan means better credit for Michigan’s low-income residents. That’s according to a new study on the state’s Medicaid expansion released…
-
Today on Stateside, we hear from Kalamazoo’s city manager about the response to protests over homelessness in the city. Plus, parents aren’t the only ones…
-
This election year, Stateside is doing some quick interviews on one topic with the candidates running for governor. You can find all our coverage of the…
-
Governor Rick Snyder has submitted a waiver to require people on Healthy Michigan to work for their health insurance benefits. Last June, the governor…
-
Two new studies suggest Medicaid work requirement proposals will end up kicking off qualified people from the health care program.Gov. Snyder signed the…
-
A new University of Michigan study finds expanded Medicaid coverage is increasing access to family planning and birth control for poor women in…
-
The Center for Healthcare Research and Transformation says Michigan's new Medicaid work requirements will affect the nearly 700,000 people dependent on…
-
Mental health agencies around the state say the Department of Health and Human Services refuses to acknowledge a funding shortage that’s leaving some of…
-
Five years ago, Governor Rick Snyder got the legislature to agree to accept a federal program that expanded eligibility for Medicaid to some of the…