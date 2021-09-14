heart problems

-
A child at Mott Children's hospital is one of five Michigan newborns saved because of state-required heart screenings. Newborn Payton Morris was minutes…
-
A team of researchers from the University of Michigan and the University of Washington believes that Beethoven’s music came from his heart – literally.…
-
There's some pretty unsettling data that has come out about the health of the people who call the Upper Peninsula home. The Centers for Disease Control…
-
Doctors are celebrating the first successful heart transplant done in west Michigan. In February Spectrum Health was approved to perform heart…