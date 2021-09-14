-
A new study finds that for more than 70% of all U.S. counties, urban temperatures are higher in neighborhoods that have low-income people and communities of color.
-
If you like it hot, you're in luck.If you can't stand to sweat, it might be time to crank up the air conditioning or head to the nice cool…
-
No matter where you go in Michigan this week, it seems the hot weather is a prime topic of conversation.When you pop your head out of the door first thing…
-
If you are not a fan of hot weather, this is not a week you're going to enjoy. Temperatures will be in the 90s and the high humidity means it's going to…
-
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory warning for over 50 counties in Michigan beginning Tuesday, July 16 at noon and running through…
-
The National Weather Service has put much of southwest and lower mid-Michigan under an “excessive heat warning” through Saturday. With the humidity…
-
Electric utilities in Michigan are expecting to see a big spike in demand today, as temperatures are expected to climb to 100 degrees in parts of…