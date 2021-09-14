-
A major obstacle to Flint’s recovery from its drinking water crisis has been removed.The city of Flint has been hobbled in its efforts to remain on its…
-
This week…a state senate committee holds a hearing on Governor Snyder’s pick to head the Department of Environmental Quality. Heidi Grether is a former…
-
A botched roll-out for the new head of the scandal-plagued state Department of Environmental QualityThere’s a new chief for the embattled state Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) but the effort to restore confidence to the agency that was a huge…