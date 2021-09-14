helmet law

-
When news came yesterday morning that State Representative Peter Pettalia had died in a motorcycle crash, the first question everybody I knew asked was:…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Members of Michigan's insurance and medical industries as well as some rider groups are calling on lawmakers and Gov. Rick Snyder to…
-
From the time he began running for office, Governor Rick Snyder has said that he was in favor of common sense solutions to improve life in our state --…
-
New data shows people who drink and drive motorcycles in Michigan were much less likely to wear helmets after the state repealed its mandatory helmet…
-
The number of motorcyclists who died in traffic accidents in Michigan last year rose 18-percent.About a year ago Michigan became the thirty-first state to…
-
Some data shows motorcycle helmet repeal has not increased deaths"The group that led the charge to repeal Michigan’s motorcycle helmet requirement says…
-
Michigan is the 31st state to allow motorcyclists to ride without helmets. Gov. Rick Snyder signed the bill to lift the requirement on riders 21 years and…
-
Michigan is the 31st state to allow motorcyclists to ride without helmets. Gov. Rick Snyder signed the bill to lift the requirement on riders 21 years and…
-
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is facing a big decision.It's one of the more sharply political decisions he's faced since he became Governor.Does he follow his…
-
Every Thursday we speak with political analysts Ken Sikkema and Susan Demas to get a better understanding of what's happening in state politics.Last week…