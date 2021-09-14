Henry Ford Health Systems

-
As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, health officials and health care workers are concerned about a fourth surge overwhelming hospitals and health care…
-
Updated September 10, 2021 at 4:51 p.m.:Documents filed on Friday show that the attorneys for the 51 plaintiffs withdrew a lawsuit against Henry Ford…
-
The Delta variant of COVID-19 hasn’t wreaked the havoc in Michigan that it has in some other states so far, but there are strong signs the variant is…
-
Updated at 3:01 p.m.By September 10, all 30,000-plus Henry Ford Health System employees must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, or risk losing their…
-
Nurses in the Henry Ford Health System say they're feeling the strain of the latest COVID-19 surge.When Lauren Varley saw her first COVID-19 case in the…
-
Being more physically fit may protect you from having severe COVID-19, according to a new study from Henry Ford Health System.Researchers looked at…
-
Some clinical trials for potential COVID-19 vaccines are going well—but don’t expect a vaccine any time this year, says an infectious disease specialist…
-
Some of the first volunteers in a new COVID-19 vaccine trial received their injections at Henry Ford Health System on Wednesday. 18 patients were given…
-
Henry Ford Health System will recruit up to 5,000 participants for a phase-three COVID-19 vaccine trial. The vaccine was developed by the company Moderna…
-
Early treatment with hydroxychloroquine cut the death rate significantly in certain sick patients hospitalized with COVID-19 — and without heart-related…