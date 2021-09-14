-
The Beatles have come to The Henry Ford Museum.The Magical History Tour, a 10,000-square-foot exhibit that explores the full history of the iconic rock…
-
Abraham Lincoln was assassinated 150 years ago this week. The chair Lincoln was sitting in that fateful night at Ford's Theatre is now one of the most…
-
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Ford and the Henry Ford museum are taking their collection of historical documents, photos, video and other items and digitizing…
-
Today marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of Rosa Parks.She was small in stature, quiet, humble, and yet a woman who made a giant mark on the pages…
-
The North American International Auto Show will be starting at Detroit’s Cobo Center in a couple weeks, and anyone who cares about cars can go see…
-
President Obama made a broad, impassioned case for his re-election in Metro Detroit Wednesday.The President resurrected the “change” theme of his 2008…
-
President Obama last came to Michigan in January when he visited the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor to give a speech on college affordability.As…