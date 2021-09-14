-
State officials have not identified any additional cases of a new virulent strain of Hepatitis A in the past 100 days, since an outbreak began three years…
-
The hepatitis A outbreak in Michigan has plateaued, but it's still an outbreak.Eden Wells is the chief medical executive for the Michigan Department of…
-
It’s not absolutely necessary to get a hepatitis A vaccination according to state health officials, despite the fact that Michigan is in the midst of a…
-
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued $500,000 in grant money to 25 health departments across the state in an effort to stop…
-
18 months, 25 deaths, and 615 hospitalizations later, state officials are beginning to express hope that a large hepatitis A outbreak is on the cusp of a…
-
The state is looking to pharmacists to help combat elevated cases of hepatitis A in Michigan.Last week, the Department of Health and Human Services sent a…
-
Some popular gay bars in Detroit, Ferndale and Pontiac will have on-site hepatitis A vaccination clinics this month.It's the state's latest effort to slow…
-
As of last week, Michigan officially has the deadliest of several hepatitis A outbreaks going on nationwide.According to the Michigan Department of Health…
-
All the snow and cold and even a bum wrist from a recent fall didn’t stop Otis Lee from his mission to get vaccinated. Using a cane, Lee hobbled into the…
-
Detroit is trying to fight a hepatitis A outbreak in the face of limited resources and low national vaccine supplies.Detroit health department director…