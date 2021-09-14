-
In this morning's news: Common Core hearings, limits on public employee benefits, the Heritage TowerCommon Core hearingsA state House panel began a series of hearings about the Common Core State Standards yesterday. Republican Representative Tom McMillin…
An historic landmark in downtown Battle Creek may be rehabilitated. The art deco Heritage Tower was built between 1930 and 1931 to house Battle Creek’s…
Update 4:15pmThe power is back on at Battle Creek's Heritage Tower. Consumer Energy shut off electricity to the building due to a dispute with the 80 year…