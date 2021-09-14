-
Criminal drug offenses in Michigan in 2017 were most often related to heroin, according to a report from Detox.net, a division of the American Addiction…
The opioid epidemic has been devastating to families and communities across America. For those struggling with addiction, getting clean can be a grueling…
It began in Switzerland in 1986 as a way to combat overdose deaths and diseases linked to opioid drugs: safe injection sites, also known as supervised…
Tomorrow, the Grand Rapids Film Festival will screen the short film Detroit Diamond. The film is about a young mother addicted to heroin. The state is…
Synthetic opioids are evolving so fast, even Michigan’s forensic scientists are caught in a game of cat and mouse: As soon as a new synthetic gets…
Twelve men face federal charges for their alleged roles in an Oakland County-based drug ring that’s linked to at least one overdose death.The U.S.…
In 2000, 59 young adults in Michigan between the ages of 18 and 29 were reported as having chronic hepatitis C (HVC). Last year, there 2,060 reported…
State lawmakers will soon discuss proposed solutions to Michigan’s opioid drug epidemic.State Senator Tonya Schuitmaker’s bills would crack down on…
There’s a young couple in Washtenaw County trying to get off heroin. They say so far, they’re doing great. After 22 months in treatment, she’s going to…
After watching heroin overdoses rise slowly over the last two years, police in Battle Creek saw a sudden spike in November.LifeCare Ambulance serves…