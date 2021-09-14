high school athletes

-
The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) has given the green light for some fall sports to get underway. Golf, tennis and cross country can…
One in five teenagers responding to a survey have been diagnosed with a concussion at least once, according to a study published today by University of…
The cost of school sports is keeping many kids off the field, according to the latest poll by the University of Michigan Mott Children's Hospital. The…
Many parents believe participation in any competitive sport will keep their teenage child from smoking or drinking. But according to a new study, they may…