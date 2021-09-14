-
The Michigan High School Athletic Association has forced an Upper Peninsula varsity football team to forfeit tonight's game.That's after Pickford Public…
-
Prosecutors are charging seven De La Salle High School student football players with assault for allegedly hazing younger teammates.Four of the seven…
-
Two graduates of Hanover-Horton High School’s class of 2000 say it was an “open secret” that Johnnie Stewart, the school’s football coach and physical…
-
The Next IdeaI confess that I love football. I played it in high school. Some of my teammates went on to the college gridiron, and one of them even had a…
-
On Friday night, a football state championship will be on the line when Deckerville High School and Powers North Central square off. The game will be…
-
The issue of contact sports and concussions has been all over the news in recent years.There’s enough concern that a growing number of parents are…
-
This weekend, there was a high school varsity football game played in the city of Muskegon Heights.Normally, just the fact that a town has a football game…
-
As summer fades into fall, another season of high school football is set to begin.Jai'Shaun Isom is a Junior at Detroit Community High in Brightmoor.He's…
-
Last week, the Ann Arbor Pioneer high school football team went across town to play long-time rival Ann Arbor Huron. It wasn’t the players’ performance…
-
Michigan's legislators have moved to protect student athletes from concussions. The AP has more:The bill passed through the House last week and awaits…