-
University of Michigan students rallied at all three campuses Wednesday to call for more funding for U of M campuses in Flint and Dearborn.A group of…
-
Today on Stateside, the Ford F-150 Lightning marks the company's first foray into the electric truck market. What should consumers expect? Plus, a new…
-
Scott Carlson, a writer at The Chronicle of Higher Education, says COVID-19 has strained the finances of some colleges: "Over the next year or two, we will start to see these colleges fall away."
-
With 178 cases of COVID-19 connected to the return of students to Mount Pleasant, a Central Michigan University student group is calling for the…
-
Today on Stateside, fewer people are stepping up to serve as volunteer firefighters. What does that mean for the safety of Michigan communities? Plus, how…
-
The University of Michigan Board of Regents heard from students enrolled at the Flint and Dearborn campuses, who complain they are not being treated as…
-
Today on Stateside, between anemic state funding and fewer people in the classroom, many of Michigan’s public universities are facing challenging times.…
-
Wayne State University in Detroit has the lowest six year graduation rate of any public university in Michigan. That’s the bad news, but the good news is…
-
A coalition of education, business and other groups is calling for more investment in college and career training in Michigan.Tuesday, the Michigan Higher…
-
A new study says Michigan's economy would take a big hit if there was an oil spill in the Mackinac Straits. A Michigan State University professor…