-
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton addressed a filled auditorium at the University of Michigan on Thursday. Although she spoke on a wide range…
-
As you may have heard, Jill Stein, the Green Party presidential candidate, is asking for a recount of the vote in the three key states that decided the…
-
Republican Donald Trump is officially the winner of the presidential race in Michigan. A state elections board certified the results today, but now a…
-
This afternoon, the Michigan Board of State Canvassers will, in all likelihood, certify the results of the November 8th election - bringing Campaign 2016…
-
A blog post in New York Magazine has been sweeping around the internet because it calls into question the results of the 2016 presidential election.The…
-
In this Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss the results of Election 2016, now that the…
-
Little kids have a lot of questions about the election right now. And for parents, those conversations can be painful. Or comforting. Or sometimes, just…
-
America needs some healing.The long, hard, bitter campaign left deep divisions and many are wondering what it will take to bring us together as Americans…
-
The presidential candidates and their surrogates swung through Michigan on the final day before the polls opened.President Obama was in Michigan as part…
-
The election is tomorrow, but if you thought the major party candidates were going to take a break, you would be wrong. Michigan has secured its position…