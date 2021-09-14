-
Today on Stateside, the Michigan Republican Party meets this weekend to select a new chair. Two reporters discuss the candidates, as well as the latest…
-
Dr. Harle Vogel says he found out on Tuesday that Hillsdale College was planning to hold an in-person, outdoor commencement ceremony this Saturday. As…
-
Vice President Mike Pence talked about faith, traditional values, and the Trump administration in his commencement address at Hillsdale College Saturday…
-
Students graduating Saturday from a small Michigan college will hear from the Vice President of the United States.Vice President Mike Pence will deliver…
-
A small Michigan college took center stage on the Senate floor for a hot moment in the debate that led up to the passing of the Senate GOP plan to revamp…
-
When you think Hillsdale College, maybe you think private, well-respected school that makes a lot of Top 10 lists for “Most Conservative Schools.”Now,…
-
Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain says America is failing to lead the world: militarily, economically and morally. But at a speech last night…
-
Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain will speak to an audience tonight at Hillsdale College. But while Cain's speech will focus on his foreign…