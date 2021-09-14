-
As part of Michigan Radio’s Songs from Studio East series, this year we are exploring music that combines both contemporary and traditional music from…
You don't hear a lot of hot, danceable tracks about gentrification.But Detroit emcee/slam poet/teacher Mic Write writes ear worms about the city’s…
Linda Tellis is known as Lady Ace Boogie in west Michigan’s hip hop scene. She is a community activist and is trying to change what she calls the “broken”…
Detroit's hip hop scene was made famous in Eminem's move "8 Mile."You know the one -- where the white guy from the trailer park shows up the black rapper…
A portion of the record collection belonging to Detroit artist J Dilla (James Yancey) is now for sale.Since his death in 2006, the seminal hip-hop…
Across the country, so-called hip-hop churches fuse religion, music and dance to lure gang members off the streets. Troy Evans, a former gang member, leads Edge Urban Fellowship in Grand Rapids, Mich. He says that leading church congregants isn't that much different from leading gang members.
West Michigan is known as the bible belt of the state. There are countless churches in the area but there is only one hip-hop church. It’s called the EDGE…
Oakland County hip-hop group Insane Clown Posse is taking the Federal Bureau of Investigation to court.A lawsuit filed in Flint federal district court on…
The Cuban hip-hop group Obsesion is in Ann Arbor this week.Alexey Rodriguez Mola and Magia Lopez Cabrera mix African and Cuban rhythms with hip-hop and…
Every once in a while you stumble upon a story that passed you by. Here's one I missed from Paul Farber, a former arts intern here at Michigan…